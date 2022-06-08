Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.87% of Wabash National worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $223,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $801.69 million, a P/E ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 1.49. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

