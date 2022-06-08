Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,995 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trip.com Group worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3,203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,866,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after acquiring an additional 95,937 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 149,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

