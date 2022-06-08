Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 98,679 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,414,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of Conduent worth $18,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Conduent by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after acquiring an additional 701,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 281,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,657,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of CNDT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.