Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 255.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $6,721,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:CPK opened at $134.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.82 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 39.59%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total transaction of $347,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

