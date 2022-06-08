Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,663 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of E.W. Scripps worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,601,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,113,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,947,000 after acquiring an additional 833,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 71,195 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,911.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,100 shares of company stock worth $186,085 over the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.74.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

SSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

