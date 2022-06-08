Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $2.78

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.78, but opened at 2.98. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.61, with a volume of 19,592 shares trading hands.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 10.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of 5.59.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,033,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately 133,324,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,373,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $11,541,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $10,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,456,000.

About Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

