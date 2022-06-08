Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.71.

Shares of COUP opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after buying an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

