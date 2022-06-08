Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.71.

COUP opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Coupa Software by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

