DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

DVA opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.02. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.73 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

