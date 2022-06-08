Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.25) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($48.87) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,094.12 ($51.30).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,622.86 ($45.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £82.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,831.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,797.82. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($51.50). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,007 ($50.21) per share, for a total transaction of £8,254.42 ($10,343.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

