Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.