Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diodes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diodes by 51.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIOD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

