Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,010 ($37.72).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,450 ($30.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($41.23) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,360 ($42.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($32.58) to GBX 2,450 ($30.70) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,578 ($32.31) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,634.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,825.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,334 ($29.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,504 ($43.91).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

