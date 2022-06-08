Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.13.
A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.
In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
ETN opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. Eaton has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.
About Eaton (Get Rating)
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
