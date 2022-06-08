Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $293,000 Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 90,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $7,529,867.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,046,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,170,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $583,428.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,089 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,317. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $96.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

