Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $302,000 in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in shares of Porch Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 3,751,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 1,307,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 1,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Porch Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Porch Group by 961.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.62.

Shares of PRCH stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 273,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $999,648.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,591,070 shares in the company, valued at $35,103,316.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $49,988.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at $49,988.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 288,948 shares of company stock worth $1,068,137 over the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Porch Group Profile (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.