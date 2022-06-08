Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.70. Equifax has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.