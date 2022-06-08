Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Shares of ELS stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.