ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of ESCO Technologies worth $38,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

