EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213,087 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of EVgo worth $22,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,990,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. On average, analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

