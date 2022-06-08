Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $96.76 and a twelve month high of $138.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89.

