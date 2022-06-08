Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $10.80

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $11.57. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 11,469 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

