Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,976 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after purchasing an additional 344,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 186,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,967,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.17.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

