Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

FTAI stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -39.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

