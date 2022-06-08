Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDP opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $60,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,940 shares of company stock valued at $508,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

