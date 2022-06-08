Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Frontdoor worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,604,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,733,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,530,000 after buying an additional 124,700 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director William C. Cobb acquired 10,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

FTDR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.46. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

