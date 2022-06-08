FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,075,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,418 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.38% of FS KKR Capital worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $108,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.