Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,856,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

