Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 245,383 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Antero Midstream worth $38,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $1,764,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,437,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.70.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

In other news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares in the company, valued at $583,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

