Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.87% of Lakeland Financial worth $37,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 238.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.52. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.