Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,374 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of TowneBank worth $37,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in TowneBank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth $273,000.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 27.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

TowneBank Profile (Get Rating)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.