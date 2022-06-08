Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,378 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of American National Group worth $37,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American National Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.35 and a twelve month high of $195.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.35 and its 200-day moving average is $189.10.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

