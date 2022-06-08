Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,843 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of AppLovin worth $37,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 504.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,893,000 after purchasing an additional 707,237 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,704,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,567,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.95, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 3.05.

AppLovin Profile (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.