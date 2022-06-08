Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 6,172 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Oasis Petroleum worth $41,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $756,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 154.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 98,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $178.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $178.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

