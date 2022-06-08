Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 631,694 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,694 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.38% of Stem worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stem by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stem by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.26.

In other Stem news, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $1,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $38,049.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,210.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,140 shares of company stock worth $2,468,170.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

