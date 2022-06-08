Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Xencor worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Xencor by 56.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

