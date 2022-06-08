Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Nikola worth $39,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at $32,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nikola by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 735,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 448,623 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 265,955 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.07. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

