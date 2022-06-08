Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Fulgent Genetics worth $37,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.50 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,439.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Profile (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.