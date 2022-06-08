Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.19 Million Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of AdaptHealth worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 17,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $271,033.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 186,877 shares of company stock worth $3,164,024. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

