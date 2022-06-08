Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,891 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of EnPro Industries worth $37,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

