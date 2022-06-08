Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.57 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,881,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Covetrus worth $37,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $5,994,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3,916.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays downgraded Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

