Geode Capital Management LLC Has $37.75 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Realogy worth $37,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realogy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,942,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Realogy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,865,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Realogy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,277,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Realogy by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,063,000 after acquiring an additional 279,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realogy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

NYSE RLGY opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Realogy Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.