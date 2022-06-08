Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.25 Million Stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Beauty Health worth $38,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after buying an additional 334,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beauty Health by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,554,000 after buying an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at about $35,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

