Geode Capital Management LLC Has $38.43 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Gibraltar Industries worth $38,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, with a total value of $61,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROCK. TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.