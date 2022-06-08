Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.08 Million Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,756 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Relay Therapeutics worth $40,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after purchasing an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 108,462 shares during the period.

RLAY opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $320,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,177.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,051. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

