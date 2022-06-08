Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 679,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Revolve Group worth $38,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVLV opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $4,132,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 95,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $5,153,059.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,885 shares of company stock worth $19,102,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

