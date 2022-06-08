Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of Fisker worth $38,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fisker to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE FSR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.