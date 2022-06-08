Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,823 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Callon Petroleum worth $37,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Holdco Llc sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 687,335 shares of company stock valued at $42,566,063. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPE opened at $62.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

