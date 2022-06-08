Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 158,984 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Zuora worth $38,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 952,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Zuora by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 912,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,800 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $11,047,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $9,697,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $7,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $63,873.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock valued at $830,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 53.36% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

