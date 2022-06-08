Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,280 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,001,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $38,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth $81,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at $821,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 363.65%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.